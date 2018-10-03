False domestic disturbance call leads to sex offender arrest

FORT MOHAVE – After determining there wasn’t a crime committed in a disturbance call, authorities arrested a Fort Mohave man for failing to register as a sex offender.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested David Allen Horne, 53, for felony sex offender registration violation at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of El Toro Drive in reference to a disturbance.

The reporting party stated that a male subject, later identified as Horne, was at her house allegedly with a gun.



Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with Horne, who exited the residence with his hands in the air and was cooperative with deputy commands.

A records check revealed Horne to be a registered sex offender out of California and had not registered his residence in Mohave County since 2012.

After interviewing the reporting party and witnesses, it was determined no crime was committed as Horne didn’t threaten anyone with the gun.

Deputies also learned that Horne had been living at the residence for the last four years.

David Allen Horne was arrested for violating the terms of his sex offender registration and booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office