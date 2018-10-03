Friendly competition between firefighters and police during fundraiser for St. Judes

KINGMAN – Friendly competitions between fire departments and police departments are nothing new. The Kingman Police Department and the Kingman Fire Department are no different.

The St. Judes 7th Annual Cops vs. Firefighters Night at Chili's, 3840 Stockton Hill Rd., is well underway, but there is still plenty of time to donate. The firefighters and police officers will be there until 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Chili’s will donate 100 percent of the profits on to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Cops and Firefighters will work with Chili’s servers to raise as many dollars as they can in tips. All tips will be donated to St. Jude’s.

Cops or Firefighters will gain bragging rights for being "cooler than the other guys" at least until the next year's event.

The air methods helicopter made a show of landing in the neighboring Home Depot parking lot, to come to a rest near a fire engine and the crime scene unit van.

Fire department bagpipers were practicing in the parking lot before heading inside to perform for the waiting crowds.