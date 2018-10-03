Helicopter makes a show for St. Judes fundraiser

KINGMAN – The Air methods helicopter made an impressive figure in the Home Depot parking lot at 3860 Stockton Hill Rd. Wednesday evening.

In a friendly competition to raise funds for St. Judes Children's Hospital, the Kingman Police Department and Kingman Fire Department took over the Home Depot parking lot and Chili's. Not only was the air methods helicopter parked in the lot, but KFD had a fire engine and KPD had the crime scene unit van posing alongside them.

The KFD bagpipers were also in attendance.

