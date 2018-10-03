Homeless dogs looking for new owners at Oktoberfest

KINGMAN – Dogs aren’t normally allowed in Metcalfe Park, but Mayor Monica Gates made an exception for a few dogs that will be up for adoption Saturday at the 11th annual Brews and Brats Oktoberfest.

Lynn Kannianen, board member for the Western Arizona Humane Society, said the City of Kingman is allowing the first adoption event at the Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Former animal shelter manager Lisa Snyder, who took a similar job in Yavapai County, went to the City for permission.

About six or seven dogs will be brought to the park from Mohave County’s animal shelter, operated by WAHS at 950 Buchanan St. There will be a mix of small, medium and large dogs, Kannianen said.

It’s one of many “empty the shelter” events for WAHS.

“It’s hard to put on individual adoption events. It’s a lot of work,” Kannianen said. “There are going to be over 5,000 people at the Oktoberfest.”

The Humane Society will also be selling dog Halloween costumes, collars, leashes and other pet accessories.

The cost to adopt a dog is $49, plus license fees.

Adopting a dog requires a commitment of being responsible for its health and happiness for as long as it lives, which could be 10 to 15 years, Kannianen noted.

Nicole Mangiameli, the new operations manager at the shelter, said more adoption events are scheduled for November. There are always cats and kittens available for adoption at PetSmart.