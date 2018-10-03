Horoscopes | Oct. 3, 2018

Birthdays: Seann William Scott, 42; Neve Campbell, 45; Gwen Stefani, 49; Chubby Checker, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Engage in activities that will give you a chance to do a bit of networking. Mixing business with pleasure allows you to share your ideas, concerns and professional goals with like-minded people while you build support and alliances.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can bring about change, but make sure you are doing so for the right reason. If your motives are based on an emotional vendetta, you aren’t likely to get what you expect or want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t look at change as negative. Going with the flow will lead to a prosperous ending if you are helpful.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Mull over the past and the instances that have led to where you are heading. It will pay to be more accommodating and to offer alternative suggestions that benefit not only you but those you work with or for.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Protect against accidents, injuries and arguments. It’s to your benefit to get along and to find solutions to any problem that crops up.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Greater stability will come about if you are open to change. Romance is featured.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t leave your chores or responsibilities in someone else’s hands. A personal, financial or physical risk shouldn’t be considered.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You shouldn’t jump into something without giving it a thorough check. Consider the emotional implications that can unravel if you make a choice that is not based on facts and figures.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t feel you have to share your secrets with others. Keep your reputation clean and your prospects open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Know what you want and go after it. Your determination will prove to be advantageous when it comes to impressing others with unique solutions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tidy up any loose ends that could cost you come tax time. Deal with institutions, government agencies and anyone who could pose a problem for you in the future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be receptive to new ideas. A position that interests you will offer clout as well as opportunities and favors from people in high places.