Horoscopes | Oct. 4 2018

Birthdays: Alicia Silverstone, 42; Liev Schreiber, 51; Christoph Waltz, 62; Susan Sarandon, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It will do you good to get someone else’s perspective on what’s happening. Listen and offer an objective point of view to gain the most knowledge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be up against someone who is inconsistent and who tends to make a mountain out of a molehill. Ease into conversations and source out what’s behind the comments being made.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Know what and who you are dealing with. Use your knowledge and intelligence to keep the peace.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offering praise will help develop a strong relationship with someone who can help defend you when faced with opposition. Romance will improve your personal life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone will cause a fuss or provoke you to make one. A steady pace forward and a positive attitude will help you ward off controversy that will put a dent in your time and ability to achieve what you set out to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Surround yourself with interesting people who inspire and motivate you. A change in the company you keep or the places you congregate will result in new possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to what you know, and finish what you start. It’s what you leave undone that will come back to haunt you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The way others carry on will be a telltale sign of the way they will treat you if you let them get to know you better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get your finances in order and any paperwork that needs updating signed, sealed and delivered. New prospects will come your way based on your actions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hold on to your thoughts. Look at the big picture and you’ll know exactly what you have to do in order to bring about positive change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t get angry with someone for taking advantage of you; get angry with yourself for falling for his or her devious ways. Protect against someone trying to tempt you into something that isn’t right for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A closer look at what others are doing will give you an idea how to handle a situation you face. Turn a negative into a positive by using someone or something from your past to negotiate your way to victory.