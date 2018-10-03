Hug an alpaca during 13th annual Alpaca Farm Days

KINGMAN – Their home is South America, but you don’t have to travel far in order to hug them.

Alpaca Farm Days is here.

Alpacas of the Southwest is holding its 13th annual Alpaca Farm Days at 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 1108 McCarrel Road.

Owners Ron and Anna Nyberg said this year it’s going to be bigger. The farm has 37 alpacas and is expecting two babies sometime in the future.

“It’s a chance for everyone to see alpacas and get to know their personality,” Ron said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch alpaca fiber spinning demonstrations from raw fleece, purchase items from the store, and grab something to eat from the Siren’s Café food cart.

The High Desert Astronomy Club will have solar telescopes on Saturday with a chance to see Venus during the daytime. There will be arts and crafts vendors, face painting for the children and rock painting.

The event is free. No outside dogs are allowed for the comfort of the alpacas.

To get to the alpaca farm, take exit 66 from I-40, take a left on Dubois Road, and follow the signs to the alpaca farm.

