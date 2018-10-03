Man on walk arrested for warrants, drugs

KINGMAN – A Kingman man was strolling down Dove Lane Tuesday afternoon only to be identified by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies and later arrested.

Reece William Robertson, 24, known by deputies through prior contacts, was stopped at about 1:30 p.m. Deputies ran a records check and found Robertson to have two active arrest warrants for failure to appear.

Robertson allegedly advised deputies he had illegal drugs in his pocket when asked. Deputies reported they found 3.4 grams of methamphetamine and a baggie containing marijuana during a search of Robertson.

He was arrested for dangerous drug possession and marijuana violation, both felonies, and two active arrest warrants.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office