Obituary | Billy E. Angell "Bill"

Billy E. Angell, “Bill,” age 87, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away at 12:24 am on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, from natural causes in Kingman, Arizona, where he resided for 39 years.

Bill honorably served in the United States Army. During his enlistment he was assigned to the Nevada Nuclear Test Site and was proud to serve our country. Bill drove for Navajo Freight Lines and ABF Freight until he retired. He enjoyed driving cross country and was proud to be a Teamster Union member for over 40 years. After retirement he enjoyed playing the game of golf with his wife. Bill was an avid bingo player in the Kingman community and enjoyed playing daily with his wife by his side and his many friends.

Bill Angell was born April 16, 1931 in Golden, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 63 years; Dolores, of Kingman, Arizona, one daughter; Kim Carlsen and her husband Rod, a son; Billy G. Angell, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two half-brothers, and two half-sisters. Bill’s death was preceded by his parents Charles and Mildred of Illinois, two brothers, and four sisters.

Due to his wishes there are no funeral services. He would rather be remembered as the humorous, fun-loving guy he was. He would like for us all to “remember the good times.”