Pink lemonade fundraiser for breast cancer awareness

KINGMAN – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and two young Kingmanites are squeezing lemons to raise money for the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

Sister duo Mykenzie and Madysyn are hosting another pink lemonade fundraiser for local cancer patients at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rickety Cricket, 312 E. Beale St.

There will be pink lemonade, handmade bracelets, keychains, candles and a raffle. All proceeds go to KCCU, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is unaffiliated from any other cancer organizations. The organization’s mission is to provide financial aid and moral support to cancer patients and families in the Kingman area during their hour of need.

The last fundraiser the sisters held in September raised over $1,000.