Preschool participating in USDA food program

KINGMAN – Little Eagle Preschool and Childcare, 1475 Gordon Drive, is participating in the US. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Meals will be available for those who are enrolled at no separate charge. Household income determines the amount of money institutions will be reimbursed to provide meals for enrolled participants.

For more information about program eligibility, contact Amber Flatt at 928-757-7888.

Information provided by Little Eagle Preschool and Childcare