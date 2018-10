Candidate Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court has nothing on him as a lawyer or judge to disqualify him. If so, we would hear about it.

His opponents, for ideological causes, are desperate for anyway to sink him. So they come up wishful, an accusation of attempted sexual activity, by a teen girl at a drunken high school party 30 years ago.

There’s been no presumption of innocence or respect. Hang him.

Tom Leusen

Cathedral City, California