Watch: Motorists rescued from flooded Phoenix streets

Tropical Storm Rosa drops record amount of rain on Phoenix

PHOENIX — Remnants of a tropical storm dropped a record amount of rain on Phoenix.

National Weather Service meteorologists say 2.35 inches of rain had been recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as of Tuesday night.

That made it the rainiest October day since records have been kept, topping the 2.32 inches recorded on Oct. 14, 1988.

It also marked the eighth-rainiest day in Phoenix's history for any date.

Rainfall from Tropical Storm Rosa since Sunday totaled 2.63 inches by Tuesday night.

That surpassed the total amount of rainfall recorded at the Phoenix airport during the entire Arizona monsoon season this year that runs annually from mid-June to the end of September.

The storm was expected to move out of Arizona by Wednesday afternoon and bring rain to Utah and Colorado.