10 Things to Know for Today | September 4, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - FBI DELIVERS KAVANAUGH REPORT TO SENATE

The Senate braces for an initial vote on the Supreme Court hopeful's nomination, setting the stage for a showdown roll call over confirmation as early as this weekend.

2 - UNCERTAINTY IN SHELTERS AFTER INDONESIA QUAKE

More than 70,000 have been displaced from homes that were destroyed or damaged and lack power and water after the powerful earthquake and tsunami.

3 - US-BACKED FORCES RESTART ASSAULT IN KEY YEMENI PORT CITY

Victory in Hodeida for United Arab Emirates and its allies against Shiite rebels could be a turning point in the 3-year-old civil war, but it could also push the country into outright famine.

4 - PROBE OF TRUMP TAXES COULD PROVE COSTLY

Experts say the president could be on the hook for tens of millions of dollars in civil fines if authorities found that he and his family cheated the IRS for decades.

5 - 7 OFFICERS SHOT, 1 FATALLY, IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Authorities had to use a bullet-proof vehicle to rescue seven police officers in Florence who were shot by a man as they tried to serve a warrant.

6 - FINANCIALLY TROUBLED WOMEN GET HELP IN METOO CASES

Thanks to a $22 million legal fund, many low-income women across the U.S. have been able to team with lawyers in pursuing #MeToo-inspired sex-harassment cases.

7 - HOW CANADIANS FEEL AFTER TRADE DEAL

They are relieved after reaching a free trade deal with the Trump administration, but Trump's treatment of America's closest ally leaves a bitter taste.

8 - ANOTHER RARE FISH PULLED BACK FROM EXTINCTION

The Colorado River razorback would be the second comeback this year for a species unique to the Southwestern U.S., AP learns.

9 - AIRLINE STANDS BY PURPORTED INTERVIEW WITH DREW BARRYMORE

EgyptAir is backing a writer for its in-flight magazine who penned a bizarre article purportedly based on an interview with the "Charlie's Angels" actress.

10 - RED SOX, YANKS READY TO RUMBLE AGAIN IN POSTSEASON

For the first time in 14 years, baseball's most-bitter rivals are set to tangle again — this time as 100-win heavyweights in the playoffs.