Golden Valley man found dead in wash

GOLDEN VALLEY – A man was found deceased after his SUV was washed away in the Holy Moses Wash at Shinarump Road, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office swift-water rescue team responded to a call of a submerged vehicle just after midnight and began looking for the vehicle and its sole occupant.

The car was found about 0.6 mile from Shinarump Road along the banks of the wash. As the team continued its search, a helicopter from Classic Ari Medical spotted the driver, identified as Joshua Allen Carlisle, 34, of Golden Valley, about 2 miles from where his vehicle entered the wash.

High water marks along the wash varied between 10 to 20 feet above the dry wash bed in some areas.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue highly encourages everyone to use extreme caution around running water and washes.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office