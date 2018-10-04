City adds safety measures to welcome arch

KINGMAN – The Beale Street arch welcoming visitors to historic downtown Kingman has been well-received by the community, however the bump-outs at the base of the $170,000 structure have been cause for concern.

Rob Owen, Kingman Public Works director, said the City began addressing the issue after it received an initial report of someone driving over the bump-out.

“I think we’ve had a couple people run over the bump-outs out there,” Owen said.

The City has since added LED illuminated pavement markers, reflective glass beads, and additional reflective strips around the edges of the bump-outs. Owen said the City is looking to add even more reflective glass beads.

“I think they’re a little bit easier to see at night, and we’re looking to continue trying some new things there as we can,” Owen said.