Free AirFest lays out public welcome mat at Kingman Airport

Jill Gernetzke is doing whatever she can to make the inaugural Kingman AirFest fly-in and open house a success, putting up banners around town, tracking down oil for the C-47 and volunteering to work the event.

AirFest is presented by the City of Kingman and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 765, free to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It’s a chance to come to the airport and check out warbirds of the past, look at the displays, maybe take a ride and enjoy some food.

It was a long legal battle for the City of Kingman to regain control of Kingman Airport Authority, and the public deserves to be able to use the airport and enjoy it, said Gernetzke, president of M-14P airframe and engine repair at Kingman Airport.

“It’s a day to come out with the kids and watch airplanes fly,” she said during an interview at the Daily Miner. “There’s going to be food. For me, it’s a positive on what’s been a negative for a long time at the airport. The welcome mat is out. Come and enjoy it.”

Three warbirds are flying in from Palm Springs Air Museum, including a P-51 Mustang honoring the Tuskegee airmen “Red Tails” who distinguished themselves during World War II.

There will also be a C-47 Skytrain commemorating the fleet of aircraft that delivered thousands of airborne troops during the early hours of the D-Day invasion of Normandy.

The third aircraft is a rare example of the Bell P-63 Kingcobra, a mid-engine fighter developed from the earlier P-39 Airacobra, which featured a 37mm canon through the nose spinner. It will be flown in and placed on static display.

Prescott Soaring Association will participate with glider launch demonstrations using both aircraft and ground-based vehicles to tow them into the air.

A variety of local clubs will exhibit displays at the AirFest, including local remote-control aircraft clubs and a contingent of military vehicle collectors from Kingman and Las Vegas.

Promoting, supporting and sharing aviation with others in the community is an important mission for the EAA, said Tim Gerlach, president of the local chapter, which has about 40 members.

Kingman AirFest shows the airport is here for the community and there are people who are willing to make an effort to share their passion for aviation.

Gerlach said he wants to offer a positive experience for the community, welcoming them to the airport.

“There are many indications that we can build upon the experience and relationships forged during the planning of this event and do even bigger and better events in the future,” he said.

EAA, based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, provides some of the resources and support needed for the AirFest such as planning and promotion. EAA brought the B-17 “Flying Fortress” to Kingman in February 2017.

The local chapter promotes membership through its popular Young Eagles flight rallies, which has allowed more than 1,400 kids to fly free of charge.

“Bringing the next generation of pilots into the future is a high priority for us,” Gerlach said.

Kingman is fortunate to have a group of community-minded aviation people who are excited to put on the AirFest.

“Air shows can cost a lot of money for a family,” Gernetzke said. “A lot of them don’t have $50 or $75. We want to make it a free event. We’re just very passionate about aviation and sharing it.”

In the past, Gerlach said he heard from members of the community that they would like to have come out to the air shows, but the cost was more than they could afford.

In addition to a Gofundme account for Kingman AirFest, the local EAA chapter will be holding a 50-50 raffle for cash and another raffle for a flight for two. EAA Chapter 765 will also be hosting a pancake breakfast and hot dog lunch fundraiser.

Palm Springs Air Museum will offer rides in the C-47 for $225, and in the P-51 for $1,895.

“Not for everyone, but a bucket-list sort of adventure for many,” Gerlach said.

Planning the AirFest has been one of the most complex and demanding projects that Gerlach has ever undertaken, but he expects it will also be one of the most rewarding experiences. The concept was presented to the interim airport manager just four months ago.

“While he is a pretty open-minded and positive-thinking person, he was at first hesitant to give the go-ahead,” Gerlach said. “A small number of us presented a plan for the concept and scope of the AirFest and were able to get approval from airport and city management to proceed.”