Horoscopes | Oct. 5, 2018

Birthdays: Jesse Eisenberg, 35; Scott Weinger, 43; Kate Winslet, 43; Guy Pearce, 51.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make a promise to yourself and stick to it. Sorting out your differences with someone overbearing will help you gain confidence and composure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Inconsistency will be what brings you down. Deal with people diplomatically and you will save yourself from getting into a battle no one can win.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a break and plan to have some fun. Visiting someone you find entertaining and knowledgeable or rethinking how to avoid a bad situation with someone who is showing signs of instability will ease stress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get involved in something you’ve never done, or make a point to visit an older relative who can offer information about your family background. Expanding your awareness will open a window of opportunity you didn’t know existed.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for the good in everyone as well as in every situation. Positive thoughts will bring the best results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting together with old friends or reuniting with someone you used to have a crush on will be informative. Romance is on the rise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The people you meet will change the way you view life and the way you want to live as you move forward. Expect to face some opposition.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You need stability in your life, not disruption. Consider the changes you can implement that will help you feel less stressed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Helping others can be gratifying as long as you don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Before you offer help, take care of your responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t give anyone a chance to take credit for something you did all on your own. A positive change based on your actions will transpire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Guard against being used or treated poorly. Stand up for your rights, and protect your assets, passwords and reputation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make decisions based on facts. Taking a unique approach to what you do will pay off.