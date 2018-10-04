Hospitals, doctors hope healthcare changes bring better outcome

KINGMAN – Healthcare officials are waiting to see how changes in AHCCCS that went into effect Monday will play out over the next few months, especially in regards to billing practices and prior authorization of medical care.

Mohave County Supervisor Lois Wakimoto led the Arizona Healthcare Accountability Committee meeting Tuesday at Kingman Regional Medical Center, where a dozen hospital and insurance executives and medical providers participated in a two-hour conference call with AHCCCS Deputy Director Jamie Snyder.

Wakimoto said she’s trying to keep the community aware of the need to attract quality health care providers to Mohave County. She heard stories from doctors who weren’t being paid for their services for 120 days after treating patients. One of them left for the Mayo Clinic.

Many specialists no longer take AHCCCS patients because of nonpayment.

“We have to iron out the problems to serve Mohave County hospitals, providers and patients,” she said.

State Rep. Regina Cobb and Sen. Sonny Borrelli also attended the meeting, and Cobb launched into questions about processing time for claims, such as how processing status is determined and why are claims listed as pending for up to a month.

Snyder, on the telephone from Phoenix, explained how AHCCCS is transitioning into “fully integrated” health care, and that 1.5 million of the state’s 1.9 million enrollees are on board.

“Instead of going to one provider through this plan, and one provider through another plan, this is to integrate care across all services,” Snyder said.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System’s “Complete Care” marks the largest and most impactful stage of the delivery system reform effort that began in 2013.

The biggest change is members will be able to access physical and behavioral healthcare services through a single plan, and their healthcare plan choices may change.

The new system treats all aspects of a patient’s healthcare needs under a chosen health plan, which is primarily through Steward Health Choice and Care 1st in northern Arizona. It encourages coordination between providers within the same network, striving for better health outcomes for members.

Cobb wanted to know if AHCCCS provided information on the changes to the doctors and hospitals, and if they received any feedback. All but one person at the meeting nodded that they had not seen anything.

Snyder said AHCCCS presented 70 forums around the state and gave an extensive overview of the changes on its website. “We are monitoring the health plan,” she said.

It’s great to do community outreach, Cobb responded, but most people are working all day and can’t make the forums. Her goal is to get the information directly to providers.

“We are getting miscommunication between the flyer and what your reps are telling us,” said Keri Malkiewicz, director of patient financial services at Lake Havasu City Hospital. “There’s discrepancies all the way down to patient information.”

That’s a valid point, added Pat Hansen, vice president of Steward Health Choice. He agreed with Cobb that getting information out through fax blasts is a thing of the past, and he found it interesting that providers don’t have email.

Malkiewicz said she gets a lot of denials of authorization over the weekends when nobody is available to answer calls. She never knows if a fax for authorization has been received, and half of them don’t get processed because the insurance company says they never saw it.

“We do have people on the weekends,” Hansen said, “but the majority of people still do fax, with an optional email confirmation, but you also have fax confirmation.”

Hanson went over some operational performance measures for Health Choice, showing 3.1 days for standard average turnaround time on authorization requests, 19 hours for expedited authorization turnarounds.

Scott Cummings, president of Care 1st, said his company asks for a fax, and if it comes on Friday, it’s reviewed on Monday and communication starts with the hospital’s case management on proper care.