Kingman area under flash flood warning until 7:30 a.m.

KINGMAN - The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning for central Mohave County until 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.

Doppler radar indicated a line of thunderstorms producing heavy rain over central Mohave County. Flash flooding should be under way.

Some locations that could experience flooding include Kingman, Wild Cow Campground, Oatman, Diamond Creek Campground, Diamond M Ranch, Blake Ranch Road, Golden Valley, Dw Ranch Road, New Kingman-Butler, Valentine, Hualapai Mountain Park, Hualapai Peak and Peach Springs.

Recommended actions

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

Information provided by National Weather Service