Kingman must work to realize development potential

KINGMAN – Chabin Concepts, City-hired economic development advisers, alongside a DSG site selector, painted their picture of the City of Kingman to a small group of people Wednesday night. A major takeaway from that analysis is that there is good news and bad news for the City. There’s loads of economic potential, but there’s even more work to do to reach it.

Don Schejeldahl, principal at DSG Advisors, approaches communities the way corporations would in identifying locations for distribution or manufacturing centers. He’s visited more than 1,000 communities throughout his career.

Site selection, he said, is about the process of elimination. If a city such as Kingman is being considered as a location for a manufacturing center, corporations would look into what it has to offer. If that doesn’t go well, the city goes to the bottom of the list for potential sites.

“And I can tell you, I had some real concerns about Kingman as a place for investment,” he said. “I think you’re missing a lot of opportunities.”

He said corporations used to look at cost first when determining where to set up shop. But today it’s more about risks pertaining to labor, resource pools and infrastructure. Companies look for a labor force that is ready to work, and ready-sites and buildings. Schejeldahl said communities meeting those requirements will attract corporate investment.

“No company’s going to come to town and say ‘Well I really like it here, when that freeway interchange is built I’ll come back and build a plant.’ No. They want that property ready to go right now,” he said.

Schejeldahl focused on the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, which he said is a magnet for heavy industry, but that it has limitations. He said the City is missing out on light-industrial and office park opportunities. There are two other glaring obstacles the City must overcome.

“The park has obvious appeal, however, it’s virtually full,” Schejeldahl said.

Phase 2 at the airport and industrial park could open up a significant amount of land for development.

“We need to start working on getting open for business, and that’s really what’s going to sustain Kingman for the next 50 years,” Councilman Travis Lingenfelter, who was in attendance, said of Phase 2.

Schejeldahl also identified the park’s one entrance as a limitation.



“For me, this would be a deal killer because if something can go wrong it will go wrong,” he said pointing to pictures of crashes, train derailments and fires. “If that happens and somebody has a heart attack in the park, there’s a toxic release, a plane crashes on the runway, a building catches on fire, you’re on your own because nobody’s getting there.”

With companies considering risk more than they used to, this poses a hurdle for Kingman.

“This park is desperately in need of another entrance, a secondary entrance,” Schejeldahl said.

Lingenfelter pointed to the sales tax initiative set for the general election ballot as a defining factor in whether Kingman will be able to afford infrastructure projects that would alleviate issues it faces regarding development.

“People either vote ‘no’ on that and we’ll have a funding source to start doing infrastructure projects, or we don’t,” he said. “And if we don’t, we’re going to get bypassed in basically every way you can think of.”

The site selector summarized the future of Kingman’s economic development by again calling attention to two primary factors. He said the industrial park has served Kingman well, but that now is the time to look to the future.

“Now is the time to ready Kingman for the next 50 years,” he said. “That plan must include a second access road to the airport industrial park, and new tracks of land for modern light industrial and office park development.”

Editor’s note: Look for another article in Sunday’s Daily Miner, where the downtown-development portion of the presentation will be addressed.