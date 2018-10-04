The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Pipeline breaks at Grand Canyon lead to water restrictions

Grand Canyon (National Park Service)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 4, 2018 4:58 p.m.

    • GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – A series of breaks in a Grand Canyon water pipeline has put the national park under tighter water restrictions.

    Park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said Wednesday the breaks have been repaired, but additional maintenance is needed, including flushing the line.

    Ceja-Cervantes says the park will remain in conservation mode until the work is done and the water storage tank on the South Rim reaches a sustainable level. She says rainy weather has prevented crews from working on the section of the decades-old pipeline most prone to breaking.

    The tighter restrictions mean water is served by request only at park businesses. Water-filling stations at the South Kaibab and Bright Angel trailheads on the South Rim have been turned off. Residents and visitors always are asked to conserve water.

