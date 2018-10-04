Rants and Raves | Oct. 5, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

County Corner | Introducing the Sheriff’s Labor Adjudication Program: “Society still has a ways to go in reducing the number of people who are incarcerated and the amount of time people are jailed.” How about people stop committing crimes that get them incarcerated for starters. Society has it right.

Ducey accuses Garcia of rigging: Doug Doucey cannot win on his record, so he cowardly accuses his opponent of rigging. A Trump playbook page. Too bad that Doucey spent so much time pleasing his wealthy corporate buddies and far right. Time to face the music.

Voter “schemes?” Schemes? Right. They want people to exercise their citizenship and vote. Seems some folks have a problem with that which is the cornerstone of democracy.

They Have Nothing on Kavanaugh/Angry Kavanaugh sees Disgrace: We have two men who see absolutely that Kavanaugh is innocent because they posted inaccurate information to justify their thinking. Sounds like a “boys will be boys” club to me. These men are clueless to an experience of sexual assault.

MCSO: Broken license plate light turns into drug charges: Why was she stopped for a broken license plate light at 9 a.m.? Something doesn’t add up here.

Angry Kavanaugh sees “disgrace:” Why doesn’t Kavanaugh just take a lie detector test and take care of the whole problem?

Dress rehearsal for an impeachment: Kavanaugh told us what he was all about at the hearing. Total exclusion of anybody or anything that does not support his alt-right positions. Supreme Court indeed.

Why don’t our polititians figure out ways to tax air? That way they sit and do little to nothing, getting richer and putting us in the poor house. The American way. P.S Water shortage? Invite MORE illegals to help deplete our supply quicker.

RV Parking: I have been following this thru Planning and Zoning. Now to the City Council. PLEASE Council, THINK.