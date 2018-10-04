Rattler mountain bike race special permit approved by Supervisors

KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Works will issue a special event permit to the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance to put on the fifth annual Route 66 Rattler Race at Monolith Gardens on Oct. 20.

As part of its consent agenda, Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the permit Monday upon CRATA’s completion of application requirements.

The race will start under the Welcome Arch on Beale Street and go up Grandview Avenue to Clack Canyon Road, then to the trailhead on Fort Beale Road.

The course runs 10 miles to 30 miles, depending on the race category and age level of riders.

Denise Myers applied for the permit on behalf of CRATA. The checklist included insurance certification from Nicholas Hill Group, risk management inspection, and confirmation from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department. Quail Corp. will handle the traffic control plan.

About 150 participants are expected to sign up for the mountain bike race, with awards going to the top three places in each class. Spectators can watch the race from Metcalfe Park and along the course.

All proceeds go to the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance, a nonprofit mountain bike and trail advocacy group that’s part of the International Mountain Bike Association. The group builds and maintains trails and organizes clinics and rides.