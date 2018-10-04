Tail end of Hurricane Rosa brings needed rain to Mohave County

KINGMAN – Finally, the remnants of Hurricane Rosa showed up in Mohave County, dropping 1.24 inches of rain at Kingman Airport and higher levels around other spots in town, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.

Photo Gallery Storm Damage Various areas around Kingman experienced heavy rainfall through the night.

Coyote Pass recorded 2.24 inches, and more than 1.5 inches fell near Walmart and the Arizona Department of Transportation office on Andy Devine Avenue.

“It’s the tail end of it,” NWS meteorologist Daniel Berc of Las Vegas said. “It’s kind of because of Rosa. We still had moisture in place, and then we got a low pressure system from the West Coast.

“Normally it’s just wind, but since we still had moisture from Rosa hanging around, we had all that good rain, which we needed.”

There were 13 significant storm-related calls made to the Kingman Police Department Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, according to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

Most of the calls were for disabled vehicles and occupants trapped inside. Several roads were closed because of flooding, dirt and large rocks washed onto the roads.

Roads and underpasses were overflowing as a result of clogged storm drains, and drivers who tried to pass through the deep water ended up becoming stranded with the vehicles. Trash cans were floating around, but no injuries were reported, Cooper said.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to 13 swift-water rescue calls.

Meanwhile, Mohave County Public Works crews are busy cleaning up debris on Aztec Road, Shinarump Road and Oatman Highway in the Golden Valley area, which remained closed until about 1 p.m. Thursday.

“The county realized rather widespread impacts from the overnight storms, and all of our maintenance districts are active in responding to impacts local to their service area,” Public Works Director Steve Latoski said in an email to the Daily Miner. “By and large, impacts have been debris on road and shoulder erosion from stormwater flows.”

Crews have been “outstanding” in responding and carrying out maintenance work to reopen critical routes, he added.

The worst conditions were on Shinarump Road at Holy Moses Wash, Oatman Highway at Sacramento Wash (mile 40) and Oatman Highway at Sacramento Wash in Topock.

Antares Road at Truxton Wash was also flooded, and crews were working an extended period of time to restore the unsurfaced low-water road crossing, Lakoski said.

“Overall, Public Works witnessed a typical volume of service comments and calls from the public, including some referred to the City of Kingman and ADOT,” he said.

Another set of storms is due to Sunday, continuing to feed off Rosa’s moisture, said Nancy Selover, state climatologist at Arizona State University.

The latest rainfall brings the annual total to 5.62 inches.