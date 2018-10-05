Arizona man found guilty of multi-state drug trafficking

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An Arizona man who was accused of mailing more than 50 packages of meth from his state to New York has been found guilty.

Alonzo Harris was convicted Thursday of federal drug trafficking and money laundering in Syracuse federal court after a four-day jury trial.

Prosecutors say the 43-year-old was part of a drug ring that sent packages of meth from Phoenix to the Binghamton area.

Members of his organization distributed the drugs to local dealers and users, and prosecutors say they generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales.

Harris and nine others were arrested in September 2017 as part of a drug bust called "Operation Hailstorm."

Harris is scheduled for sentencing in February 2019. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.