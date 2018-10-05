Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
4:47 PM Fri, Oct. 05th
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

High School student in Goodyear with gun, knives is arrested

Administrators were informed through the Anonymous Alerts system that a student had a handgun on campus. (Buckeye Union High School District photo)

Administrators were informed through the Anonymous Alerts system that a student had a handgun on campus. (Buckeye Union High School District photo)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 5, 2018 1:46 p.m.

    • GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Police in Goodyear say a student at Estrella Foothills High School has been arrested for bringing a gun and knives to the campus.

    They say the male student was taken into custody without incident Thursday and booked into the Durango Juvenile facility.

    Police say school administrators were informed through the Anonymous Alerts system that a student had a handgun on campus.

    The school resource officer and administrators removed the student from class and searched his backpack.

    They reported finding an unloaded firearm, a full magazine and three knives.

    Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

    More like this story