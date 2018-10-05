Superior Court, ACC candidates to speak at Republican club meeting

KINGMAN – Two candidates for Mohave County Superior Court judge and two for Arizona Corporation Commission will speak to the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Dambar & Steak House, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The meeting has been extended by 15 minutes due its importance with early election starting two days later.

There will be no announcements, comments, opinions or treasurer’s report, club president Larry Schiff said.

Eric Gordon, who won the primary election, and write-in Billy Sipe are running to replace Judge Richard Weiss, who retired from Superior Court Division 6. This will the first time they’ve both been at the same meeting, as Sipe announced his candidacy after the primary, saying he was not satisfied with the Gordon’s qualifications.

Republican candidates for Arizona Corporation Commission are incumbent Justin Olson and challenger Rodney Glassman. The ACC is always underestimated, but is the most important regulatory body in the state, Schiff said.

The meeting is always open to the public and no reservations are required. Cost is $3 to defray meeting expenses, with lunch optional and on your own.

Information provided by the Conservative Republican Club