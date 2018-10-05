The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Things To Do

  • Originally Published: October 5, 2018 9:48 a.m.

    • photo

    TODAY

    First Friday Downtown

    5 - 8 p.m. between 2nd Street and 4th Street in Historic Downtown Kingman.

    Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Alpacas of The Southwest 1108 McCarrel east of Kingman just off I-40, exit #66. 928-225-1450

    Brews and Brats Oktoberfest

    3 - 10 p.m. at Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale St. 928-727-1909 or email her at: clarkmaryk17@gmail.com

    SATURDAY

    Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Alpacas of The Southwest 1108 McCarrel east of Kingman just off I-40, exit #66. 928-225-1450

    Brews and Brats Oktoberfest

    10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale St. 928-727-1909 or email her at: clarkmaryk17@gmail.com

    Chillin’ on Beale Street!

    4 - 7 p.m. on Beale Street between 4th and 5th Street. 714-488-1843 or Ken Conway at: 928-897-3219.

    Tuff Trucks/Scramble Cars/Mud Bogs

    Noon. Racing starts at 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    Kingman AirFest

    9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Kingman Airport 7000 Flightline Dr. 928-575-0400.

    Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

    9 a.m. - noon. at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536

    English Tea

    4 - 6 p.m. at St. John’s Methodist Church 1730 Kino Ave. 928-692-2516

    Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show

    9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.

    SUNDAY

    Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days

    10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Alpacas of The Southwest 1108 McCarrel east of Kingman just off I-40, exit #66. 928-225-1450.

    Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show

    9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.