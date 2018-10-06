Confrontation at Garcia town hall in Kingman

KINGMAN – During campaign season sometimes the battle for the position can get ugly.

Related Stories Garcia talks education, border security and opioids in town hall KINGMAN - Gubernatorial candidate David Garcia held a town hall Thursday at the Kingman High School auditorium, 4182 N Bank St. He spoke with the public about border security, public education and the opioid crisis in Arizona.

People will go to an opposing party’s rally or appearance, and record the event hoping the candidate will slip and say something off-message. These “trackers” are often paid by the opposing party to follow candidates around.

Gubernatorial candidate David Garcia held a town hall Thursday in Kingman and during the town hall an audience member, Steve Robinson, director of the Republican Party for District 1, was allegedly chased out of the auditorium by campaign staff.

At the start of the event Robinson was recording the speakers, Mary McCord Robinson, J’aime Morgaine and David Garcia, on his phone.

A campaign staff member noticed Robinson recording and warned Garcia with a sign that read, “There is a tracker.” Afterward they tried to interrupt the recording.

Robinson told the Daily Miner that he went to the event as a private citizen and since it was a public event he had every right to film the candidates. He also said, he was not approached by any campaign to do it but Garcia’s campaign staff didn’t believe him.

“Not only did they stand in front of me, play some noise by my phone when I was trying to record, but they chased me across the auditorium,” he said.

The Daily Miner contacted Garcia’s Communication Director Sarah Elliot for a comment on the situation. She was not present for the interaction but did say that it’s not the first time they’ve had a tracker at their public events.

“There’s often more than one,” she said. “I don’t think its politics at its best.”