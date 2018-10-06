Cops vs. firefighters fundraiser raised over $3k

KINGMAN – It was a friendly battle between those with the hose and the ones with the cuffs.

St. Jude’s 7th annual Cops vs. Firefighters Night was Wednesday at Chili’s. Both law enforcement entities teamed up to raise money for the organization.

Tom Flanagan, Battalion Chief and event coordinator for the fundraiser, said $3,933 was raised in four hours and the firefighters came up top.

“It went very well with great participation,” Flanagan said.

Officers and firefighters brought out their food service skills for the night and waited tables with the help of the Chili’s staff. The Lee Williams High School fire academy club and Kingman Police Department Explorers assisted during the event.

“We took over Chili’s, and thank Chili’s, they were amazing helping with the tables,” Flanagan said.

Businesses donated items for the raffle. Anderson Ford donated $400 worth of Maui Jim sunglasses, Dreams and Rainbows donated a Yeti Cooler, CareFlight donated tickets for helicopter tours over Las Vegas.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire Department and Careflight had representatives at the fundraiser.