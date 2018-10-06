Deadline to register for November election is Tuesday, Oct. 9

PHOENIX – Arizonans hoping to cast ballots in the Nov. 6 general election have until Tuesday, Oct. 9, to register.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s office reports there were 3,632,045 registered voters in the state as of Aug. 1, and 2,661,497 voters cast ballots in August’s primary election.

Voter turnout for midterm elections like usually is lower than in years when the president is on the ballot. But 2018 is a time of deep divisiveness over a range of issues, including immigration and the border wall, reproductive rights, environmental protections and who should sit on the Supreme Court.

With the recent swell of women in politics and the seemingly continuous swirl of controversy within the government, Democrats are hopeful they can take control of the U.S. House and, perhaps, gain the majority in the Senate.

Arizonans will choose between Gov. Doug Ducey and David Garcia. Reps. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema are vying to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, and all nine Arizona congressional seats are up for grabs.

Many groups have been out in force over the past weeks as the registration deadline approached.

Arizona State’s Graduate and Professional Student Association has held events this week on the school’s Tempe and Glendale campuses to register students and ensure that their voter registration is current.

“Registering to vote can be an intimidating and complicated process for already busy students, so we want to help remove some of the barriers that prevent students from registering,” said Sarah Geren, Vice President of External Affairs for GPSA.

Secretary of State Michele Reagan, whose office is in charge of elections in Arizona, tweeted that residents should “be wary of online sites or phone calls offering voter registration services.”

“Many of these sites collect an individual’s personal information to only turn around and sell it to marketing companies to generate revenue,” Reagan said in a press release this week.

The state’s official voter registration website is ServiceArizona.com.

Residents of Mohave County can visit the county recorder’s website, to register online or print out a registration form. They can also go in to the Arizona Motor Vehicle Department in person to register, instead of the state’s official website.