Garcia talks education, border security and opioids in town hall

KINGMAN - Gubernatorial candidate David Garcia held a town hall Thursday at the Kingman High School auditorium, 4182 N Bank St.

He spoke with the public about border security, public education and the opioid crisis in Arizona.

Education

Education is an important issue for many in the state of Arizona and for Garcia it’s important too.

“Remember this: You will never have a governor more committed to public education than me,” he said.

Garcia said first and foremost, he is going to treat educators as professionals, which means paying teachers as professionals.

“That means earn enough to stay in the classroom and raise a family,” he said.

Teachers shouldn’t have to work multiple jobs in order to stay in the classroom, and the first objective is to treat and pay them like professionals, Garcia said.

In addition to pay, standardized testing will roll back and let the teachers teach. He said relevance and interest is being stripped away from schools because students answer multiple choice questions.

“There are not multiple choices in life and the more we get students ready for the multiple choice questions the less they’re prepared for life after high school,” Garcia said.

Border security

Garcia said he is against the border wall and how the resources being spent can be used in other areas. The way he would secure the border is through technology. He has talked with border sheriff’s and they have told Garcia the most of the contraband comes through ports of entry.

“If you think about it, you can drive a truck through the ports with a lot more contraband,” Garcia said. “What they’re asking for is more and more reinforcement at the ports of entry.”

As for patrolling the isolated areas, he said it's a priority to fund the Department of Public Safety so they can have the resources to have 24/7 patrols and currently there’s about four hours that are left being unsupervised.

Opioids

Garcia also touched on the opioid crisis in Arizona during the event.

“I think there’s a mutual agreement across both parties that we need more rehabilitation and substance abuse treatments,” Garcia said.

Garcia said that it’s a great source resources not just in terms of dollars, but in lives. When we invest more in rehabilitation or substance abuse treatments we no longer get to spend so much money in corrections.

Garcia will be in Kingman again alongside congressional candidate David Brill at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at Calico’s.