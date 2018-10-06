Kingman man arrested on domestic violence, assault charges

KINGMAN – A Kingman man was arrested 12 days after a woman reported an assault and a violation of an Order of Protection to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO deputies responded to a 911 call in which a dispatcher heard a woman crying and a man yelling in the background Sept. 21 in the 2700 block of McVicar Avenue.

The woman had an Order of Protection against Jason Allen Heinze, 33, of Kingman, and the residence on McVicar was listed as protected.

The victim told authorities Heinze entered her home, began assaulting her and did damage to the house.

Heinze allegedly fled when MCSO arrived on scene. A search for the suspect came up empty that day, but the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip Wednesday, Oct. 3 that Heinze was back at the residence.

Deputies saw the suspect after arriving and placed him into custody.

Heinze denied being at the residence Sept. 21, according to MCSO.

Heinze was arrested for felony aggravated harassment per domestic violence, misdemeanor assault, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct per domestic violence.

He was booked in Mohave County jail.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office