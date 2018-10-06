MCSO: 61-year-old Dolan Springs man threatens couple with homemade weapon

DOLAN SPRINGS – Authorities say a 61-year-old Dolan Springs grabbed a large metal pipe with a butcher-style knife attached and threatened a couple after an assault at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported to a domestic violence call and were told by a male victim that Dale Robert Herrewig assaulted him and tried to push him down a set of stairs.

A female victim said she saw the altercation between the two men, broke it up, and the two victims went inside a vehicle on the property.

The victims say Herrewig grabbed the homemade weapon and threatened them at that point.

Deputies seized the weapon.

Herrewig was arrested for two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon per domestic violence and was taken to Mohave County jail.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office