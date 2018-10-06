Halloween Coloring Contest
Mix of blustery weather expected across Arizona this weekend

  Originally Published: October 6, 2018 noon

    • FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A weather system moving across the West could provide northern Arizona with what the National Weather Service says will be "a taste of winter" this weekend and stormy or breezy conditions elsewhere in the state.

    Forecasters in Flagstaff say northern Arizona will have wet, colder weather over the weekend, with a good chance for snow on the highest mountain peaks by the end of Sunday.

    The weather service's Phoenix office says showers and thunderstorms will return Saturday night through Sunday, bringing showers and a "slight risk of flash flooding."

    Further south, the agency's Tucson office says prime time for precipitation in southeastern Arizona will range from late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

    The forecast for northwest Las Vegas calls for breezy winds and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

