Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
2:31 PM Sat, Oct. 06th
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams busy saving lives during storm

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue answered the call during the storm the rolled through Kingman and Golden Valley Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (MCSO SAR photo)

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue answered the call during the storm the rolled through Kingman and Golden Valley Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (MCSO SAR photo)

  • Originally Published: October 6, 2018 7:02 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – It was all hands on deck for Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue when the storm passed through late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

    photo

    A Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team member observes a car in a running wash. (MCSO SAR photo)

    Members of Search and Rescue were called in from all units and responded to multiple calls of vehicles being swept away into running washes throughout Kingman and Golden Valley.

    Search and Rescue was assisted by Classic Air Medical with an air search.

    MCSO Search and Rescue reminds everyone to use extreme caution around running washes. Turn around and don’t drown.

    A Golden Valley man died during the storm as the Holy Moses Wash became a running wash in Golden Valley and overtook his SUV and washed it away.

    Information provided by MCSO Search and Rescue

    photo

    This individual found themselves in trouble during the storm. (MCSO SAR photo)

    More like this story