Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams busy saving lives during storm

KINGMAN – It was all hands on deck for Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue when the storm passed through late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Members of Search and Rescue were called in from all units and responded to multiple calls of vehicles being swept away into running washes throughout Kingman and Golden Valley.

Search and Rescue was assisted by Classic Air Medical with an air search.

MCSO Search and Rescue reminds everyone to use extreme caution around running washes. Turn around and don’t drown.

A Golden Valley man died during the storm as the Holy Moses Wash became a running wash in Golden Valley and overtook his SUV and washed it away.

Information provided by MCSO Search and Rescue