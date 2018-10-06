Obituary | Charles B. Coburn

Charles B. Coburn born on July 4, 1941 in Yuma, Arizona passed on Sept. 21, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by mother Frankie Coburn, father Bert Coburn and sisters Ruby Parker and Brenda Perry. He was survived by son Keith Coburn, daughters Monya and Corrine Coburn and granddaughters Sommer and Cierrah.

He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1959-1963. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 13 in Parker, Arizona at the V.F.W. 516 Hopi Ave at 10 a.m. Next to the radio station. Reception to follow.