Obituary | Thaddeus (Ted) P. Levandowski

  • Originally Published: October 6, 2018 4:19 p.m.

    • Thaddeus (Ted) P. Levandowski passed away unexpectedly and left a hole in many of our hearts.

    Ted worked for IBM for 30 years then retired. Then ended up moving to Meadview and working real estate for a Meadview company and managing Joshua Valley Utility, from there he opened Grand Canyon West Realty and Meadview Hardware.

    Ted left behind his wife; Loretta, son; Tad, step-son; James Brambach, sister; Rosemary Reese, brothers; Peter and David and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many more family members and friends. He was loved and will be missed by many.

    Rest in peace, Thaddeus.

    A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 4, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Meadview at VFW Post 11014.

