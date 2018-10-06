Prep Football: Bulldogs drop fourth straight in setback at Chino Valley

Try as they might, the Kingman High School football team was unable to overtake Chino Valley, losing 58-3 Friday night.

The Cougars scored seven touchdowns before the Bulldogs made it onto the board as senior Danny Dias scored the Bulldogs’ only touchdown with 2:08 left in the third quarter.

Kingman head coach Cam Wierson said the team played pretty poorly and probably didn’t play as hard as they could have.

“At halftime I challenged them,” Wierson said. “I just said ‘you need to prove to yourself right now what kind of man you are. Are you the kind of man that’s going to continue to go hard or are you going to be the kind of man that gets mopey and quits?’”

Whether it’s a win or a loss, you always have to evaluate what went well and what went poorly to try to get better every week, he said after the game.

Chino Valley senior Michael Paulus scored late in the first quarter with 3:32 left on the clock, quickly followed by senior Elijah Scordato scoring with 57 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Scordato would complete a pass for another touchdown with 9:55 left on the clock in the second quarter, and junior Tyler Carey scored soon after at the 9:02 mark.

The first half closed out after senior Ty Bassett scored with 7:51 left in the second and another with 3:15 before halftime.

Scoring in the second half started with Paulus reaching goal a second time with 7:31 on the clock in the third, and Dias scoring the Bulldogs’ only touchdown with 2:08 left in the third quarter.

Collin Knight scored the only touchdown of the fourth quarter with 1:09 left in the game.

The Bulldogs (3-4) are at home against Northwest Christian at 7 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders are 6-1.