Prep Roundup: Finch takes 2nd at Lake Havasu Invitational

KINGMAN – Lee Williams’ Cole Finch jumped out to a great start Friday during Round 1 at the 35th annual Lake Havasu Invitational.

Photo Gallery Lee Williams, Kingman at Lake Havasu Invite - Oct. 6, 2018 The Lee Williams and Kingman high school boys golf teams competed Friday and Saturday in Lake Havasu. (Photos by James Towney/Today's News Herald)

Finch shot a 3-over 74 for first place, but ended up second with a combined 11-over 153. Kingman’s Matthew Mendez was sixth with an 23-over 166.

Lee Williams’ Brady Clark took eighth (29-over 171), while Kingman’s Hayden Tanner tied for 10th at 36-over 178.

In other action, Lee Williams and Kingman tied for second Thursday with a 61-over 205 at the Laughlin Ranch Golf Club.

Finch led the charge with a 5-over 41 for third, followed by Clark in fifth (12-over 48). Mendez and Tanner tied for sixth (14-over 50), while Coleton Padilla was eighth with a 15-over 51.

The Bulldogs return to Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Bradshaw Mountain, Flagstaff and Page. The Vols are also in action Tuesday at Cerbat against Coconino and Prescott.

Girls Golf

At Prescott Country Club, Paige Lucero shot a 7-over 43 for first place Thursday to lead Lee Williams past Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain with a 67-over 211 for top-team finish.

Lee Williams’ Kaylee Moore was second with an 11-over 47, followed by Paige Booth in third (15-over 51) and Lilianna Robles and Bella Bruno in a tie for 11th at 34-over 70.

The Lady Vols and Kingman High make the trek to Lake Havasu at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Cross Country

At Lake Havasu, the Lee Williams High School girls cross country team continued its dominating season Wednesday with a first-place finish at the Ray Reynolds Invite at Windsor Beach. The Lady Vols narrowly edged host Lake Havasu by five points.

Alexis Hecker led the charge with a second-place finish (22:02), follaowed by Darleen Bland at 22:06.

“(Hecker and Bland) ran well,” said Vols head coach Joan Abraham. “The rest of the girls really stepped up and ran hard. Without their effort we would have lost to Havasu.”

Kingman’s Anastasia Tanner was third at 22:40, while the Lady Vols duo of Hallie Powell (24:17) and Kylie Cantrell (24:34) finished ninth and 10th, respectively.

Kingman’s Jimena Lopez (24:53) and Tatum Rader (25:09) were next in 11th and 12th, respectively. Lee Williams’ Shayla Mayberry rounded out the top 15 with a 25:15 for 13th place.

Mia Martinez led Kingman Academy with a 29:13 for 22nd place.

Cayden Robles led the way for the Vols with a second-place finish at 18:19 as Lee Williams took second overall as a team.

Zach Tempert was the next Vols finisher with an 18:52 for sixth, while teammates Cade Cantrell (20:12) and Hunter Serrano (20:13) finished in 18th and 19th, respectively.

Christian Yazzie was Kingman’s top finisher at 21:24 for 21st, followed closely by teammate Christian Cleaver in 22nd at 21:29.

Kingman Academy’s Ashton Gatineau ran a 22:30 for 30th place.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy travel to River Valley Oct. 17 for the Running the River Invite.

Volleyball

Coconino 3, Lee Williams 0

At Coconino, the Lee Williams High School volleyball team dropped a 3-0 loss Thursday to the No. 20 ranked Lady Panthers (5-6, 3-3 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The 25th-ranked Lady Vols (6-6, 4-5) return home at 6 p.m. Tuesday against No. 31 ranked Buckeye Union (4-7, 2-2 4A Southwest Region).



Football

Flagstaff 39, Lee Williams 0

At Flagstaff, the Lee Williams High School football team couldn’t find the end zone Friday night in a 39-0 setback to No. 31 ranked Flagstaff (3-4, 2-2 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The 35th-ranked Vols trailed 21-0 at halftime. Lee Williams (2-5, 0-3) is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host No. 15 ranked Coconino (5-2, 2-2).

Wickenburg 46, Kingman Academy 6

At Wickenburg, the Kingman Academy High School football team trailed 26-0 at halftime Friday night and never recovered in a 46-6 loss to the No. 8 ranked Wranglers (5-2, 1-1 3A West Region).

The No. 25 ranked Tigers (2-5, 1-1) host No. 26 ranked River Valley (2-5, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.