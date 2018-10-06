Snugs and Hugs: women crocheting for the community, one scarf at a time

Made with love in every stitch, a group of about 15 women get together to crochet scarves, beanies, socks, and even toys to donate to various organizations around town.

Together they are known as Snugs and Hugs.

Bobbie Koch started the group over 12 years ago but designated Hugh and Kim Woods to spearhead the communication part of the group.

The Woods heard about the group when the group of ladies started coming to the craft day at Church of Christ, 1915 Robinson Ave. The ladies informed Kim that they were going to lose their meeting location.

“They’re really nice ladies,” Kim said.

Now the group gets together at the Church of Christ. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month where they take the items made to organizations around town. They also meet at 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month where they get together and crochet.

Once a month, the group meets to distribute all the things they’ve made. Some of the organizations they donate to include Joan and Diana Hospice Center, Gardens Assisted Living, Child & Family Support Services, Fraternal Order of Eagles and other organizations or families around town.

Hugh Woods enjoys helping his wife and working with the group of women, and he appreciates the sense of community they bring.

“The love they show to the Kingman community. That’s what they are striving to do, is to help the community,” Hugh said.

Just like any gathering of close friends, the women have fun when they are together.

Last month the group had an order for 100 blankets and currently have another order of 100 blankets from the Eagles Lodge.

“They made a teddy bear to match a blanket,” Kim said. “It was a nice, matched the blanket and it was so pretty.”

The ladies use their own money to buy supplies and it can get expensive. To help out the ladies, people can donate yarn, cotton, polyester, or batting for quilting. The majority of the things are made from yarn.

To donated material to the group, contact Kim Woods at 928-718-2802.