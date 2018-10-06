Voting starts for Kavanaugh confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A roll call vote is under way in the Senate on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Senators are seated at their desks for the historic vote. If it succeeds, Kavanaugh will soon join the court as an associate justice.

Republicans control the Senate by a 51-49 margin, and the vote seems destined to be nearly party-line. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is the only Democrat expected to vote for Kavanaugh's confirmation. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is opposed, but says she will vote "present" as a courtesy to another Republican who is out of town.

