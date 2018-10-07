Bagels are simply beautiful

There is beauty in simplicity, and few things are as simple as a plain bagel. Or, if you have a more creative side, consider it a work of art while you top it with cream cheese, hummus, eggs or avocado – anything goes.

Bagels are a tasty, quick on the go breakfast that will keep you satisfied until lunch. Over half of Americans eat bagels for breakfast at least twice a week, and we prefer the plain to all of the fussy flavors. Sesame seed is our second choice.

Bagels have gotten a bad rap because of the carbs they contain, and while they do have their share of carbs, they also offer nutrition that deserves mentioning. A plain bagel offers a good amount of iron, manganese, selenium, thiamine, folate and riboflavin. They are also low in saturated fat and have no cholesterol.

Another thing to consider is that many varieties of bagels are being made with whole grains such as quinoa, spelt, rye and millet, so you can get a good dose of whole grains for breakfast. They also offer a fair amount of protein.

Bagels originated in Poland and were brought to the U.S. by Polish and Russian immigrants. The word bagel comes from the Yiddish word beygel, which means ring. And don’t think the hole in the middle is just for show, it increases the breads surface area and allows for more crust to form, and also helps it cook faster. Bagels also have the distinction of being the only bread you boil before you bake.

Now, if you’re really short on time in the morning and you don’t have time for coffee, a bagel you could opt for is the buzzed bagel, which contains caffeine equivalent to two cups of coffee.

No commuter mug necessary.