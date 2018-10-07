City holds informational meetings for voters

KINGMAN – With the Nov. 6 general election only a month away, the City of Kingman is offering several informational presentations regarding big-ticket items that will be on the ballot.

Topics of discussion include the Home Rule Option, Transaction Privilege Tax initiative, and the Kingman Crossing and Rancho Santa Fe interchanges.

The first informational presentation will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave., the second at noon Friday at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Cerbat Conference Room, 3269 Stockton Hill Road. The last is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Lee Williams High School practice gym, 400 Grandview Ave.

Information provided by the City of Kingman