Horoscopes | Oct. 8, 2018

Birthdays: Ksenia Solo, 31; Bruno Mars, 33; Sigourney Weaver, 69; Chevy Chase, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Reconnect with people you have worked alongside in the past. You’ll be offered information that will change your mind about someone or something you need to deal with.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s up to you to get things done. Use your skills, strength and physical attributes to accomplish your goals instead of wasting time arguing over something you cannot change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An aggressive approach to getting what you want will leave a lasting impression. Discuss your ideas and make suggestions that will encourage others to take a closer look at the possibilities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t waste time on something you have no control over. Look at what you can accomplish, and align yourself with people who have something unique to contribute.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Weigh the pros and cons before making a change at home or to the way you handle or earn your cash. Err on the side of caution.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll pick up valuable information if you take part in events that deal with new technology. Keeping up with the times will lead to a better position and long-term security.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Getting along with the people you deal with daily will be important. You’ll receive help if you are accommodating and offer incentives.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Anger will not solve problems or help you get ahead. Making a positive change will show others you are willing to do your part.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what you enjoy doing most and look for a way to turn it into a moneymaking opportunity. Use your skills to convince others that you can be of service in a unique and helpful manner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t expect others to help you out. Get everything in order before you share information or try to make a change.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a simple, affordable route to ensure you build a strong foundation capable of supporting whatever the future has to offer. Don’t let anyone sidetrack you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An opportunity may not be all it’s supposed to be. Do some background checks before you make any changes that might disrupt your personal life.