Kingman Photo | Arizona Rangers Donates $500 to K-9 Unit

Arizona Rangers Mohave Company Captain Bruce Leeming presents a $500 check Monday to Sheriff Doug Schuster for the MCSO K-9 Unit. Present during the ceremony (from left): Sergeant K. McCool with his K-9 partner Chase; MCSO Under Sheriff Edward Trafecanty, Chief Deputy Dean McKie; Sheriff Schuster; Arizona Rangers Capt. Lemming, Lieutenant Ken Mclaughlin, Lieutenant Paul Gorham; and MCSO Deputy K. Gunoe with his K-9 partner Bruno. Those interested in the Arizona Rangers Mohave Company, or would like additional information about the Arizona Rangers in general are encouraged to call Capt. Leeming at 928-279-2731, or email him at azranger2601@frontier.com. (Photo by Butch Meriwether)