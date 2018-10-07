Legislative District 5 candidate debate slated for Monday in Kingman

KINGMAN – Candidates for Legislative District 5 senate and representatives have been invited to a debate presented by the Citizens Clean Elections Committee at 6 p.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Incumbent Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu, will debate Democratic challenger J’aime Morgaine. Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, will hook up with challengers Leo Biasiucci, a Republican, and Mary McCord Robinson, a Democrat.

Citizens will vote for one senator and two representatives in the Nov. 6 general election.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission sponsors statewide and legislative debates only in contested races. Also, debates only occur if there is a participating Clean Elections candidate or upon the request of a traditional candidate.

The Citizens Clean Elections Act, passed by voters in 1998, established a system for voter education, clean funding for candidate campaigns and campaign finance enforcement.