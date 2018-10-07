Halloween Coloring Contest
Licenses and Permits | Oct. 8, 2018

  Originally Published: October 7, 2018 5:37 p.m.

    • The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 4:

    Truelove Plumbing: 127 E. Beale St. Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

    Old Trails Mobile Home: 2931 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; demolition; $47.

    Travis Batt: 3067 Dafne Ave., Kingman; addition; $1,235.

    Mohave Shadez: 700 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman; awnings; $147.

    Mohave Shadez: 3973 Sorenson Drive, Kingman; awnings; $128.

    Truelove Plumbing: 3470 Hodges Road, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

    Forty Four Construction: 2361 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,894.

    Angle Homes: 3253 Isador Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,421.

    Main Construction: 2353 Western Ave., Kingman; $5,047.

    Main Construction/landscape: 2359 Western Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,047.

    Main Construction: 3304 Producers Mine Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,847.

    Angle Homes: 3250 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,014.

    Legacy Signs and Iron: 1751 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free standing; zero dollars.

    The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Sept. 30:

    Ampy Electric: 1241 E. Fifth Ave., Mesa; contractor.

    Swinerton Builders: 260 Townsend St., San Francisco; contractor.

    On the Spot: 3785 N. Irving St., Kingman; delivery service.

    Nolin Fire Sprinklers: 7313 N. 45 h Ave., Glendale; fire sprinkler service.

    Y.G.P. Inc: 2170 N. Concord Drive, Dewey, Arizona; general contractor.

    Scott’s Handyman Service: 799 Mustang Spring Road, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

    Motel 6 Andy Devine Group: 3351 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; motel.

    Cosmic Bounce House: 2263 Seneca St., Kingman; party jumpers.

    Pentecostal Tabernacle Church of God: 715 Main St., suite D, Kingman; religious organization.

    Blue Sky Foods Kingman: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, suite 101, Kingman; fast food restaurant.

    Hunter’s R.V. Repair: 988 Canyon Shadows Drive, Kingman; RV mobile repair.

    National Entertainment Network: 325 Interlocken Parkway B, Broomfield, California; vending machines.

    Acumen Water Treatment: 2663 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; wastewater treatment.

    Professional Piping Systems: 3627 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; welding and steel sales.

    Nowsky’s Windshield: 4912 Scotty Drive, Kingman; windshield repair.

    Cella Winery: 6927 E. Brooks Blvd., Kingman; wine and beer bar.

    Mohave County building permits were not available when the Daily Miner went to press.

