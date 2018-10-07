Mohave 911 | Oct. 8, 2018

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Oct. 5:

Aggravated assault

After refusing to return his tray from within his cell to a Mohave County Adult Facility employee, an inmate was later charged with aggravated assault on a correctional employee.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the jail at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of assault.

The victim told deputies he was collecting dinner trays when inmate Kenneth Larry Russell, 41, of Kingman, refused to return his tray. Russell was advised by staff they would enter his cell for the tray.

When staff did enter, Russell is purported to have punched the victim on the side of his head. Russell was detained and placed in restraints.

Russell is in jail on a $1,000 bond for a criminal trespassing in the third degree charge.

A $1,500 bond has been added for the felony aggravated assault on a correctional employee charge.

Drug possession

A driver was pulled over for not having a working license plate light and was later taken to jail on two drug charges.

Rachelle Monica Dehart, 31, of Golden Valley, was pulled over on Shinarump Drive at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported a vehicle traveling west without a working license plate light.

The deputies did a records check on the vehicle and it was determined to have a mandatory insurance suspension.

MCSO did a traffic stop and was told by Dehart she did not have a valid driver’s license. Dehart had an active warrant, and deputies said a search of the vehicle turned up about 3.4 grams of methamphetamine and two glass pipes.

Dehart was arrested on dangerous drug violation and drug paraphernalia violation felonies.

She was taken to jail without incident.

Drugs possession

A Kingman man was strolling down Dove Lane Tuesday afternoon only to be identified by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies and later arrested.

Reece William Robertson, 24, known by deputies through prior contacts, was stopped at about 1:30 p.m. Deputies ran a records check and found Robertson to have two active arrest warrants for failure to appear.

Robertson allegedly advised deputies he had illegal drugs in his pocket when asked. Deputies reported they found 3.4 grams of methamphetamine and a baggie containing marijuana during a search of Robertson.

He was arrested for dangerous drug possession and marijuana violation, both felonies, and two active arrest warrants.

Failure to register

After determining there wasn’t a crime committed in a disturbance call, authorities arrested a Fort Mohave man for failing to register as a sex offender.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested David Allen Horne, 53, for felony sex offender registration violation at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of El Toro Drive in reference to a disturbance.

The reporting party stated that a male subject, later identified as Horne, was at her house allegedly with a gun.



Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with Horne, who exited the residence with his hands in the air and was cooperative with deputy commands.

A records check revealed Horne to be a registered sex offender out of California and had not registered his residence in Mohave County since 2012.

After interviewing the reporting party and witnesses, it was determined no crime was committed as Horne didn’t threaten anyone with the gun.

Deputies also learned that Horne had been living at the residence for the last four years.

David Allen Horne was arrested for violating the terms of his sex offender registration and booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Harassment, assault

A Kingman man was arrested 12 days after a woman reported an assault and a violation of an Order of Protection to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO deputies responded to a 911 call in which a dispatcher heard a woman crying and a man yelling in the background Sept. 21 in the 2700 block of McVicar Avenue.

The woman had an Order of Protection against Jason Allen Heinze, 33, of Kingman, and the residence on McVicar was listed as protected.

The victim told authorities Heinze entered her home, began assaulting her and did damage to the house.

Heinze allegedly fled when MCSO arrived on scene. A search for the suspect came up empty that day, but the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip Wednesday, Oct. 3 that Heinze was back at the residence.

Deputies saw the suspect after arriving and placed him into custody. Heinze denied being at the residence Sept. 21, according to MCSO.

Heinze was arrested for felony aggravated harassment per domestic violence, misdemeanor assault, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct per domestic violence.

He was booked in Mohave County jail.

Assault with deadly weapon

Authorities say a 61-year-old Dolan Springs grabbed a large metal pipe with a butcher-style knife attached and threatened a couple after an assault at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported to a domestic violence call and were told by a male victim that Dale Robert Herrewig assaulted him and tried to push him down a set of stairs.

A female victim said she saw the altercation between the two men, broke it up, and the two victims went inside a vehicle on the property.

The victims say Herrewig grabbed the homemade weapon and threatened them at that point.

Deputies seized the weapon. Herrewig was arrested for two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon per domestic violence and was taken to Mohave County jail.

Felony arrest

Kingman Police Department responded to a call at Walmart approximately around 11:55 a.m. Thursday in reference to a shoplifting incident.

The officer contacted the suspect, identified as Jasmine Yvonne Braden, 21 of Kingman, and the officer took her into custody.

Braden was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor of shoplift.

Braden booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Felony arrrest

Kingman Police Department responded to a call in the 500 block of Highway 66 approximately around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrested Jose Rivera-Moreno, 28 of Kingman in reference to a domestic violence incident reported the previous day.

Rivera-Moreno was taken into custody for his involvement in the domestic violence incident.

He was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Rivera-Moreno was charged with felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence by assault and disorderly conduct.

He was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.